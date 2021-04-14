Watch
Police: 15-year-old drives recklessly, crashes into apartment in Clearwater

Police say the stolen truck was seen driving recklessly just before the crash.
Clearwater Police
Posted at 9:52 PM, Apr 13, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla- — Clearwater police say a teen was behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into a Clearwater apartment.

According to police, on Tuesday, April 13, several people reported a blue pick-up truck driving recklessly in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Drew Street.

The driver lost control then crashed into an apartment in the 1200 block of Drew St.

Police say the driver ran from the truck and was followed by witnesses until officers were able to find him near Missouri Avenue. The vehicle was listed as stolen. The driver was identified a 15-year-old male.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is set to be transported to a juvenile facility once medically cleared.

There were no injuries reported.

