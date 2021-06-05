Pinellas Park K9 "Luuk" passes away

PINELLAS PARK, Fla- — The Pinellas Park PD announced the death of Luuk the K9 on Facebook.

In the post, the department says the dog was a 7 year veteran of the force and died on June 1.

"With great sadness, the Pinellas Park Police Department announces the loss of one of our own. K9 "Luuk" passed away yesterday, June 1. "Luuk" became a member of the Pinellas Park Police Department in October of 2014, immediately forming a bond with Ofc McCullough through months of training. Ofc. McCullough and "Luuk" had a long and successful career during which they became a fixture within the Pinellas County K9 handler's community. Ofc. McCullough's bond with "Luuk" was unsurpassed and his loss will be felt at home, at the Pinellas Park Police Department, and throughout our wonderful community. Please join us in sending positive thoughts to Ofc. McCullough and his family."