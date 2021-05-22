Pinellas park fire department hosts 'Fun in the Sun' water safety event

PINELLAS PARK, Fla- — Pinellas Park Fire Department is holding a water safety event for Drowning Prevention Month.

"Our plan to reach our goal is to educate our residents that drowning is preventable by providing water safety education, water safety lessons, FREE Community CPR classes, Free life jackets to children, & Free Water Watcher Badges to Adults to alert and remind adults that they are the designated person responsible to watch over the children in the water. We want our residents to know they can have tons of water fun in the sun while keeping their families safe!"

According to the organizers, the event is set to go down Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m at Forbes Recreation Center 6401 94th Avenue Pinellas Park 33782.

While supplies last children inside the vehicle will get a free US Coast Guard Approved Lifejacket. 600 life jackets are available.

Every child will also receive a water safety bag filled with activities, surprises, a reusable water bottle, and more.

Adults will get a free water safety bag with a free water watcher badge, free sunscreen, Skyview Pool activities, swim lesson information, information on pool barriers for residents, and more resources.

Organizers ask that attendees follow the traffic pattern led by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

"You will enter the line at Helen Howarth Park located next to Forbes Rec Center ton 94th Avenue.Families will remain in the comfort of their own vehicles & drive-thru educational pit stops throughout the event to learn about all the fun & safe ways to enjoy being in, on, & around the water."