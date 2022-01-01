Pinellas man dies after jumping out of moving vehicle on I-275

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — A Pinellas Park man is dead after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-275 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 25-year-old man got out of the car for unknown reasons as it was moving. He was then hit by several other vehicles. None of those vehicles stopped. The man died at the scene.

The car’s driver, 38-year-old Toshia Lizette Caldwell of Port Richey, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The FHP asks that those with information on the incident to call them at 813-558-1800.