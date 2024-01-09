PHOTOS: Tuesday's storm causes flooding, other damage across the Tampa Bay area

Strong storms moved across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, causing flooding and other damage.

There were two weather-related house fires in Hernando County. No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported.

While there was some minor residential flooding in Clearwater Beach, there is currently no water in the houses. None of the main beach corridors have been affected.

There was also flooding in Bradenton along Riverview Boulevard.