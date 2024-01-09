PHOTOS: Tuesday's storm causes flooding, other damage across the Tampa Bay area
Strong storms moved across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, causing flooding and other damage.
There were two weather-related house fires in Hernando County. No injuries to civilians or first responders were reported.
While there was some minor residential flooding in Clearwater Beach, there is currently no water in the houses. None of the main beach corridors have been affected.
There was also flooding in Bradenton along Riverview Boulevard.
Some street flooding on Gulf Boulevard at 107th Avenue in downtown Treasure Island.Photo by: City of Treasure Island Some street flooding on Gulf Boulevard at 107th Avenue in downtown Treasure Island.Photo by: City of Treasure Island Some minor residential flooding on north Clearwater Beach.Photo by: Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Some minor residential flooding on north Clearwater Beach.Photo by: Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Flooding along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton.Photo by: Bradenton Police Department Flooding along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton.Photo by: Bradenton Police Department Power surge causing a battery fire at a residence on the 6000 block of Alderwood Street in Hernando County.Photo by: Hernando County Fire Rescue Power surge causing a battery fire at a residence on the 6000 block of Alderwood Street in Hernando County.Photo by: Hernando County Fire Rescue Power surge causing a battery fire at a residence on the 6000 block of Alderwood Street in Hernando County.Photo by: Hernando County Fire Rescue Some damage in Allen's Ridge at a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighter's house.Photo by: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Some damage in Allen's Ridge at a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighter's house.Photo by: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Some damage in Allen's Ridge at a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighter's house.Photo by: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Flooding in St. Pete Beach on Casablanca Ave.Photo by: Vince in St. Pete Beach Flooding in St. Pete Beach on Casablanca Ave.Photo by: Vince in St. Pete Beach Flooding in St. Pete Beach on Casablanca Ave.Photo by: Vince in St. Pete Beach Flooding in GulfportPhoto by: WFTS Some minor residential flooding on north Clearwater Beach.Photo by: Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue