Pasco-Hernando State College launches partnership with FleetForce to recruit, train truck drivers

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco-Hernando State College launched a partnership with FleetForce Truck Driving School to recruit and train truck drivers.

The college in New Port Richey launched the partnership late last month. The training program is designed to teach all the mandatory skills aspiring drivers need to obtain their CDL license.

The college is offering training opportunities for Class A, B and C licenses.

“Florida makes up a quarter of the 1.1 million commercial truck drivers our nation will need over the next decade,” said Tra Williams, CEO of FleetForce. “Our partnership with Pasco-Hernando State College will make a significant impact beginning with the New Port Richey economy, supporting businesses in need of drivers, and providing new job opportunities for residents.”

Richard Grim is an instructor at Pasco-Hernando State College. He retired as a truck driver in January of 2022 and now teaches students who want to become commercial truck drivers.

"I've done just about everything. I've driven the lower 48 states, no Alaska, no Hawaii, but I've been just about everywhere else," said Richard Grim.

The American Trucking Association said in a press release from May, "The trucking industry is currently facing a shortage of more than 78,000 truck drivers coupled with a need to hire 1.2 million new drivers over the next decade to meet increasing freight demands.”

FleetForce said the average salary for a truck driver in Florida is $78,445.

To learn more on how to apply to become a truck driver, visit the Fleet Force Truck Driving School website.