Pasco Fire responds to blaze near Anclote High School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — Pasco County Fire Rescue rushed to a large brush fire near Anclote High School in Holiday on Friday afternoon, April 9.
Firefighters say as of 4 p.m. they are still fighting active fires near homes on Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive.
Several fire engines and brush trucks have been brought in to protect homes.
Residents in the area have been placed on alert, but no evacuations have been ordered. Also at the scene helping are the Florida Forest Service, Pinellas County, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
