Pasco County teacher arrested for sexual battery on a student

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 16:21:26-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A Pasco County Schools teacher is behind bars after detectives arrested him on charges of sexual battery on a student.

According to detectives, the investigation began on January 7, after detectives received information regarding an inappropriate relationship that had occurred between 32-year-old Kyle Handfield and a student who was 14 years old at the time.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the crime took place between 2018-2018.

According to detectives, Handfield started messaging with the victim through a social networking website.

The victim told detectives that Handfield engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with her while she was a student at Pinellas Park Middle School. Handfield was the 14-year-old victim's teacher.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to corroborate the victim's statements.

Handfield was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual battery custodial authority. Kyle Handfield was a teacher at Pinellas Park Middle School from March 2015 until August of 2020. Handfield has been employed with Pasco County Schools at Fivay High School since August of 2020.

Detectives don't yet know if there are additional victims. Anyone with more information can call Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Crimes Against Children Unit, Detective Leib at 727-582-6566.

