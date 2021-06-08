Pasco County offering free COVID vaccinations for students and some family members

LAND O LAKES, Fla- — The Department of Health and Pasco County schools are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to county students age 12 and older. Eligible family members can also get the vaccine. Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

County officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be available at several school locations around the county on June 21, 22, and 23. Appointments are required.

Parents are asked to fill out an online registration form available from the school district website.

The county says a registration form is needed for the student and every additional family member.

"The Pfizer vaccine is administered via two separate doses that must occur three weeks apart. When you make a reservation, you need to plan and ensure your availability for both dates and times in order to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated."- Pasco County

The list below includes the dates for both the first and second doses:

June 21 and July 12

J. W. Mitchell High School cafeteria, from 8 a.m. to noon. Enter the school from Photonics Drive and park in the first parking lot on the right.

Anclote High School media center, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Park in the student parking lot.

June 22 and July 13

Sunlake High School classrooms in the new building, from 8 a.m. to noon. Parking in the student parking area.

Fivay High School cafeteria, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Park in the lot on Chicago Avenue.

July 23 and July 14