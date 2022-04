PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A Pasco County driving instructor has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Scott Sorensen, 56 was pulled over in Port Richey late Saturday. Troopers said Sorensen was driving erratically and swerving on Route 19 South in Pasco County around 11 p.m.

Troopers said Sorensen failed the sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit. Sorensen was charged with DUI and transported to Pasco County Jail.