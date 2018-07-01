Palm Harbor man arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated 16-year-old girl

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 46-year-old Palm Harbor man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while she was intoxicated and physically unable to resist, officials said.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies arrested Charles Richard Flohr Saturday afternoon on one count of sexual battery - physically helpless to resist.

Sheriff's detectives became aware of the sexual battery after a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized for consuming a large amount of alcohol, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office report said.

During the investigation, detectives learned Flohr had befriended the 16-year-old girl through an 18-year-old mutual friend, the report said.

The 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old mutual friend went to Flohr's house on Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The report said Flohr poured shots of liquor for the 16-year-old then sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated and physically unable to resist.

 

 

