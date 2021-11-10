Watch
Over 200 employees to be laid off due to closing of Eckerd Connects

Posted at 9:38 PM, Nov 09, 2021
Over 200 people will lose their jobs now that Eckerd Connects is closing up shop in several local counties.

Last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office launched a child abuse investigation into Eckerd Connects, which provides foster care services in three local counties.

The state is now trying to find a replacement agency.

In the meantime, Eckerd Connects has filed paperwork showing it will close its locations in Largo, Dade City and Trinity. That means, 231 employees will be laid off at the end of the year

