Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country

James Shaw
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 11, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.

Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to determine which airports had the most delays in the U.S.

Orlando International Airport took the top spot, with 28.24% of 108,330 flights delayed in 2022. It was one of the four Florida airports on the list that featured the top ten worst airports.

Tampa International came in fourth with 25.48% of their flights delayed last year. Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International was in third place and Miami International came in fifth.

Salt Lake City International in Utah took home the title of the best airport in America.

