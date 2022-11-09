Orlando International Airport closes due to growing concerns about Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) said that they will cease all commercial operations on Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m., due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

A tweet from yesterday stated that they will not resume operations until "circumstances permit."

They also stated that they're continuously monitoring updates about how the storm will directly impact MCO.

While Tampa International Airport (TPA) has not made a call yet, they stated that they are also monitoring the storm and making safety preparations.