Orlando International Airport closes due to growing concerns about Nicole

Orlando Airport Expansion
Mike Schneider/AP
Artificial palm trees line and skylights are seen in the new terminal at Orlando International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. The addition of Terminal C gives the airport the ability to handle an additional 12 million passengers at the terminal's 15 new gates. (AP Photo/Mike Schneider)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 06:11:54-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) said that they will cease all commercial operations on Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m., due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

A tweet from yesterday stated that they will not resume operations until "circumstances permit."

They also stated that they're continuously monitoring updates about how the storm will directly impact MCO.

While Tampa International Airport (TPA) has not made a call yet, they stated that they are also monitoring the storm and making safety preparations.

