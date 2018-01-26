Omaha Public Schools superintendent finalist linked to Tampa teacher sex offense controversy

Looking into the background of both candidates, KMTV reached out to ABC Action News to learn more about Peters.
ABC Action News reported in April 2017 that parents of students at a Hillsborough County middle school accused the district and Peters of covering up a sex offense accusation made against a substitute teacher, who accused of masturbating in the classroom in February 2017.
During the course of their investigative report, the ABC Action News I-Team found a parent had notified the schools resource officer two days after the school first knew about the incident, and that about 20 children submitted formal written statements to the local sheriff's office during the course of the investigation.