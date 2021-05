TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Oneblood says a critical blood shortage is causing them to give incentives for blood donations this month.

Oneblood says they especially need O- and O+ blood donations.

Anyone who donates blood between now and Monday, May 17 will receive a $20 gift card and a oneblood t-shirt. More importantly, the blood you give just might save someone's life.

To find out a location near you, check their website here.