ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — Police say a woman is dead after a shooting in Tuesday, March 30.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle with a man and her two young children on 22nd St and 18th Ave. S.

Police say someone fired shots at them from another car. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her wounds. The children were not injured.

Anyone with information can call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.