One dead following single-vehicle crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -

A man was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Hanley Rd., just north of Barry Rd. in Hillsborough County.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. according to a report issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say the driver was heading north on Hanley Rd. in his 2001 Ford Van when he drifted left into the median near the entrance to the Palmera Pointe Condominiums.

The vehicle traveled an additional 100 feet before striking an oak tree head-on. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of the crash is not yet known as the investigation continues.