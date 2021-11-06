Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Troopers: One dead after school bus fails to yield

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:44 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 21:07:38-04

One person is dead after becoming trapped under a school bus.

Officials say a Pasco County school bus was traveling northbound on Old Tampa Bay Drive. No children were on the bus. At the intersection with SR-52, the bus failed to yield and entered the path of a second vehicle traveling eastbound on SR-52.

The second vehicle hit the left side of the bus and became wedged underneath with the driver inside. The driver was later taken to the hospital. On November 5 the driver died from their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information