One arrested in Tampa murder case

TAMPA BAY, Fla — A suspected murderer has been arrested by Tampa police.

Xavier Felton 21, was arrested after the investigation named him as the prime suspect in a drive-by shooting.

According to police, the victim was driving his vehicle near the entrance of the Riviera Apartments (Rio Bravo / Riverhills Dr), when another vehicle exchanged gunfire with the victim at this location.

The victim sustained fatal wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was lying next to a silver Nissan Altima, which had multiple apparent bullet holes in the driver's side. Several shell casings were found on the roadway. Several more shell casings were located inside the vehicle. The investigation indicated that the victim was fired upon, and returned fire.

A witness stated that a red vehicle was driving behind the victim's car, toward the exit of the apartment complex when the red vehicle pulled alongside the victim's car and gunfire erupted from the passenger side.

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the vehicle and locate video surveillance that showed the vehicle in the area for several minutes before the homicide. A camera captured video through the windshield of the red vehicle showed Felton in the passenger seat.