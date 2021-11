HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A Hernando Sheriff deputy and a K-9 were in a serious accident at Cortez and Jasmine Friday night.

Officials say both the Deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the ER.

The passenger in the other vehicle wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to Bayonet in Pasco County. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Deputies have blocked the road for the investigation.