OnBikes delivers free bicycles to more than 150 children in after-school programs in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — OnBikes delivered free bicycles to more than 150 children in after-school programs in Tampa on Friday afternoon.

The non-profit organization was created in 2011 when a group of friends in Tampa organized a community bike ride during the winter holiday season. The group wanted to raise funds so at-risk kids could receive their very first bike.

On Friday, Julius Tobin, co-founder of OnBikes, arrived at the Cyrus Green Center in Tampa on a 50-foot Gasparilla parade float.

He had plenty of helpers, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“Every child deserves the pure joy of owning a bike, and being a part of their happiness is truly heartwarming," Mayor Jane Castor said. "This event is a beautiful reminder of unity during this special time of year. ”

The first giveaway happened at Fair Oaks Park Community Center, followed by a second giveaway at Cyrus Green Center. A series of Chadwill Supply trucks stored the bicycles then volunteers distributed them to children who are members of the Tampa Parks and Recreation After-School Program.

Tobin said sponsors made the event possible, including MicroLumen and Tampa General Hospital.

"OnBikes really defines what's great about Tampa. They have companies and individuals and business are volunteer their time putting together, literally, thousands of bikes and then they give them out at events like this," said Mayor Castor.

Providing bikes to kids leads to new opportunities for health, wellness, and fun. A bike can create a new way for a child to explore their community or serve as a transportation option for teens who need to get to school or work.

"We're overjoyed to collaborate once again with the City of Tampa, ensuring the longevity of this wonderful initiative," Co-Founder of OnBikes Julius Tobin said. "At OnBikes, we believe in the transformative power of a bicycle – it's more than just a means of transport; it's a vehicle of hope and opportunity. It's truly remarkable how something as humble as a bike can have such a profound impact on a child's life."

