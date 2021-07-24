Olympus Pools closing its doors, blames "negative media attention" for loss of license

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Olympus Pools announced on Saturday, July 24 that the business has lost its license and will be closing its doors. The company notified owners via its Facebook page that it was closing down. The move comes days after I-Team Investigator Jackie Callaway dug through permits that showed Olympus Pools making little progress on a majority of its projects.

See the official statement below:

"Over the last several months at Olympus Pools, we have endured constant negative media coverage encouraging viewers to file complaints with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As a result, the DBPR has forced us to voluntarily relinquish our license. This means we are no longer allowed to continue working for any of our customers. We have fought hard and would have continued to do so for as long it took to complete every project.

Although we are greatly disappointed in the decision, we understand the pressure that has been placed on the Department to act. We do not feel the decision is beneficial to our community or our customers, however, it was not our decision to make. If it were up to us, we would continue working for our customers.

We have enjoyed servicing the Tampa Bay area for close to 10 years. We are proud of the thousands of projects we have built and the work we have done for our community in that time. We are grateful for all of the support the vast majority of our former customers, employees, friends, family, and neighbors have shown us during this time."