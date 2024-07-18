Oldsmar unveils two proposals that would transform city's downtown

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Two developers have unveiled plans to develop a large, city-owned property in Oldsmar. Members of the public got a chance to see the proposals and offer their thoughts during an open house on Wednesday night.



The 8-acre property slated for development is just off Tampa Road and adjacent to Oldsmar City Hall

How the property should be developed — particularly, how many apartments and other residences should be allowed — has stirred debate in Oldsmar for years

The two developers who have submitted proposals call for some apartments, office space, and room for restaurants and shops

Kari Sheets, who has lived in Oldsmar for three years, was one of dozens who offered her thoughts on the proposals Wednesday.

“We want to stay here for the rest of our lives, and when you love a place, you want to take good care of it, so we’re here for our kids and other people’s kids because we want to see Oldsmar grow and grow well,” she said.

Sheets saw positives in both proposals.

“There were different components of each that I thought were really good,” she said.

Office America Group (OAG), a Miami-based development company, submitted one of the two proposals received by the City of Oldsmar.

OAG‘s plan includes 192 apartments in two one-story apartment buildings. The proposal also includes a public plaza, a surface parking lot, retail/office outdoor space, and various decorative features like an interactive foundation and a clock tower.

Stanbery Development Group, which is based in Ohio, submitted the other proposal.

Stanbery’s plan includes 250 apartments in a single five-story building, a two-story garage shielded from view by proposed buildings, a dog park, a community plaza and activity area, and multiple buildings that could be used for offices, retail, restaurants, and other community purposes.

Stanbery Development Group LLC



What happens next?

According to Felicia Donnelly, the City Manager of Oldsmar, City Council will start the process of picking one of the two visions, but the community’s feedback will be key.

“The project represents 30 years of effort for the City of Oldsmar, so it’s very important that the public have the opportunity to be part of the project,” she said.

Starting Thursday until Aug. 2, the city will also collect feedback online. If you’d like to share your thoughts, visit downtownoldsmar.com.