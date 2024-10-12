Watch Now
Officials open free fuel distribution sites in Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas counties

The sites will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of 10 gallons per vehicle.
State officials have opened free fuel distribution sites in three local counties to support residents affected by gas shortages.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management on Saturday announced the opening of the refueling stations to support residents in Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The three sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a limit of 10 gallons per vehicle.

Locations

  • Tom Bennett Park | 280 Kay Rd., Bradenton, FL 34208
  • Plant City Stadium | 1810 S. Park Rd., Plant City, FL, 33563
  • Central Lot — Parking Lot | 800 1st Ave S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

You can learn more on the Florida Division of Emergency Management Hurricane Milton resources website.

