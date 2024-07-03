Officers target street racing on Tampa Bay bridges in new operation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol and its law enforcement partners on both sides of Tampa Bay are using both a new state law and an operation to crack down on illegal street racing.

According to a news release, Operation Keep Our Streets was launched Monday and is a collaborative effort between FHP, Tampa Police Department (TPD), Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Clearwater Police Department (CPD), Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The operation is targeting dangerous driving and racing on Tampa Bay bridges, such as Gandy Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

“FHP is committed to ensuring Florida roadways are safe for everyone to travel,” FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner wrote in the release. “This operation and its success reflect our commitment and provide ample warning to those who jeopardize public safety; FHP aggressively enforces traffic and criminal laws to protect our citizens and visitors.”

Troopers and officers have a new tool to help them target the illegal street racing. A law signed by the governor in May increases the max fine for the people participating in either street racing or street takeovers.

According to FHP, so far, the operation is responsible for 32 arrests, 457 traffic stops, and 162 citations.

If you encounter illegal street racing, a street takeover, or stunt driving, call FHP (*347) or 911.