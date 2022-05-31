NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed there were two brief tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night after multiple reports of funnel clouds across the area.

NWS said there was one tornado in Trinity and a second in Town 'n' Country.

After receiving additional videos and information, we have indeed confirmed that a brief, weak tornado did occur in the Trinity area #flwx https://t.co/TbB7vwwWM8 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 1, 2022

A tornado warning was issued for Pinellas County but expired at 6:30 p.m.

NWS indicated that winds reached 50 mph and some hail was reported through parts of Hillsborough Co., Pinellas Co. and Sarasota Co.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also reported building damage near Rocky Point.

WATCH | Live Weather Radar

Keep up with the latest on the weather, click here.

Pasco Fire Rescue responded to trees down and minor damage to homes. No injuries were reported. Trees fell in the area of Belvedere Terrace in New Port Richey.