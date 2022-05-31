Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Tampa Bay area

The National Weather Service confirmed there were two brief tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night after multiple reports of funnel clouds across the area. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/nws-confirms-tornadoes
Trinity tornado.png
Funnel cloud spotted in Sarasota
Posted at 7:07 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 07:43:37-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed there were two brief tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night after multiple reports of funnel clouds across the area.

NWS said there was one tornado in Trinity and a second in Town 'n' Country.

A tornado warning was issued for Pinellas County but expired at 6:30 p.m.

NWS indicated that winds reached 50 mph and some hail was reported through parts of Hillsborough Co., Pinellas Co. and Sarasota Co.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also reported building damage near Rocky Point.

WATCH | Live Weather Radar

Keep up with the latest on the weather, click here.

Pasco Fire Rescue responded to trees down and minor damage to homes. No injuries were reported. Trees fell in the area of Belvedere Terrace in New Port Richey.

pasco county storm damage.png
Firefighters responded to minor storm damage in New Port Richey on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!