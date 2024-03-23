Non-profit organization hosts event to bring awareness to families facing homelessness

TAMPA, FLA. — A Hillsborough County non-profit organization is bringing awareness to families who are experiencing homelessness or at the risk of becoming homeless.

Tammi Casagni, CEO of Dawning Family Services, said the non-profit hosted a Friday night event called, "Dusk 'til Dawn."

The event is designed to show solidarity for families facing homelessness. Participants could pay $25 to register and sleep outside.

Casagni said the event encourages people to give up the comfort of their bed for the night by sleeping in a backyard or car.

"Our event Dusk 'til Dawn is to help participants understand what our families and community is facing and gain a glimpse of the challenges they’re facing when they’re experiencing homelessness, said Tammi Casagni.

The non-profit organization offers short-term emergency shelter, employment support services, and family homeless prevention.

"We have seen a steady increase since 2023 and families are just really struggling to support and meet their basic needs and with the housing shortage and the rise of rent and inflation, families just aren't able to make ends meet," said Casagni.

The organization also put together 250 hygiene bags to give out to people experiencing homelessness.

"Our plan is to make 250 bags. It will have shampoo, soap, water, socks, toothpaste and toothbrush," she said.

For more information on Dawning Family Services visit: https://www.dawningfamilyservices.org/

