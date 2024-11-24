Nightclub stabbing in Lakeland leads to arrest of 24-year-old man

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 24-year-old Winter Haven man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a nightclub in Lakeland.

Officers responded to a nightclub located at 4951 Highway 98 North after hearing reports that a person had been stabbed. Once officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim said that he and another man had gotten into an argument outside in the patio area so he went back inside the bar. That's when the other man allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and stabbed him approximately four times before leaving, authorities said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the identity of the suspect as Johnnie Brown IV, 24. He was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon. Officials said that Brown was given a bias enhancement based on a witness reportedly hearing him make a racial slur just before the stabbing.

Brown refused to interview with detectives and was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Derek Gulledge at derek.gulledge@lakelandgov.net.