New FDLE database could help solve Clearwater 'cold case' and others in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On the anniversary of a man's murder, his widow is once again calling on the Tampa Bay Area for help solving the cold case.

Clarence Bolden was gunned down during a card game with friends back in 2002.

"I'm looking for justice for my husband. I know someone knows what happened in this little local area," Andrea Bolden tells ABC Action News.

Clearwater Police concur, and point out that cold cases are often solved simply by someone coming forward with new information.

"We want the public to know, family members and the people responsible to know, that we don't ever give up on these cases," says Detective Lesa Phillips of the Clearwater Police Department.

"This is really about 16 years of grieving done by a family who are missing a husband and a father. That's what we want to remind people," adds Detective Phillips.

That's part of the reason the Florida Department of Law Enforcement recently unveiled a new tool they hope will help solve cold cases.

It's a website on which anyone can look through hundreds of unsolved murder cases — some dating back 60 years!

It could be especially useful for detectives if they come across information from another area, or for a witness if they've moved out of the area.

Each entry in the database includes a phone number that tipsters can call.

Andrea Bolden says for her, it will never be a "cold case."

"Not for me. For me this is a hot topic. For me this is a hot case. It don't ever lay back cold," says Bolden.

She lit a candle today for her late husband and hoping 2018 is the year she gets justice.