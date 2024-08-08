Neighbors move cars to higher ground, prepare boats as Myakka River rises

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Debby has passed, but the problem for some neighbors in Sarasota County is just getting started as the Myakka River rises.

Jason Collins lives just north of I-75 near Venice and is just a stone’s throw from the river.

“You can fish from the balcony,” he said.

Right now, he’s getting prepared for his house to become an island.

According to Sarasota County Government, the Myakka River — which is swollen with rain from Debby — will rise in the area you see on the map below over the next few days as all the water makes its way downstream.

SCGIS

The county has opened a shelter and a sandbag site and is encouraging people near the river to get prepared.

The sandbag site is located at the Sarasota County Fleet-South in Venice (4531 Annex Road) and will only be open on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

A temporary evacuation center is available to any citizen who is relocating from at-risk areas along the Myakka River:



Woodmere Park: 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.

Fortunately, many neighbors along the Myakka River have a little bit of practice with river flooding, since they experienced similar conditions after Hurricane Ian.

They do not believe the flooding will be quite as bad this time.

However, some like Collins did not live along the river during Ian, so they don’t know what to expect over the next few days.

“You just take it as it goes, and you know, you just keep informed, pay attention to the news, the weather, whatever’s going on, keep an eye outside on the water level, and when it’s time to go, you go,” he said.

Right now, all he can do is prepare.