Nearly 700 people laid off from Bayada Home Health Care Inc.

Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 26, 2022
Bayada Home Health Care Inc. is laying off nearly 700 employees.

Notices went out Monday to the impacted employees, with layoffs effective as of April 1, 2022.

The decision affects employees in the Brandon, Clearwater, Brooksville, Port Richey and remote offices.

The company is closing its Assistive Care State Program offices in Florida, eliminating 12 job positions and 682 employees.

Bayada describes itself as a trusted leader in providing a full range of clinical care and support services at home for children and adults of all ages.

