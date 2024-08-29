National Hurricane Center monitoring system as hurricane season nears peak

TAMPA, Fla. — As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (Sept. 10), the National Hurricane Center has given a 40% chance for the development of a system moving toward the Caribbean.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said it "looks like low pressure may develop in this region over the weekend or early next week. This system would track general WNW into the Caribbean next week."

Phillips' Rule #7 remains prescient here; don't panic.

When looking at the ensemble models that appear frequently on social media, Phillips said, "Nothing to worry about for the next week."

"As we'd expect, as we hit the peak of the season, things are coming to life," Phillips said. "As always, anything that develops in the Caribbean will need to be watched. And that's exactly what we'll do. Nothing to worry about at this time...just check in from time to time for updates."

NOAA's last forecast update, issued in mid-August, called for 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes.

So far this season, there have been five named storms.



