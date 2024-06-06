National Donut Day deals in the Tampa Bay area on June 7th

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year. That is because June 7th is National Donut Day.
The "holiday" is always celebrated on the first Friday in June.
A number of local and national donut retailers are offering free deals for customers in the Tampa Bay area on Friday.
Nationally
- All locations
- Store hours vary
- Customers can receive a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.
- All locations
- Store hours vary
- Customers can receive any donut free. No purchase necessary.
- Customers can also receive a $2 dozen of glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen.
- All Locations
- Store hours vary
- Loyalty members can receive a $1 glazed donut
Locally
- 14926 North Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
- 821 East Bloomingdale Avenue, Brandon
- Customers can receive one free cinnamon sugar donut.
- 1602 W. Snow Ave, Tampa
- Customers can get $5 off half a dozen or $10 off a dozen donuts
- 39024 U.S. 19 North, Tarpon Springs
- 14406 N Florida Ave, Tampa
- Customers can receive one free regular donut. No purchase necessary
- 2425 South Dale Mabry Highway Suite B, Tampa
- Guests can get $3 off a half dozen or $8 off a dozen