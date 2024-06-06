National Donut Day deals in the Tampa Bay area on June 7th

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year. That is because June 7th is National Donut Day.

The "holiday" is always celebrated on the first Friday in June.

A number of local and national donut retailers are offering free deals for customers in the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

Nationally

Dunkin'



All locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme



All locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive any donut free. No purchase necessary.

Customers can also receive a $2 dozen of glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

7-Eleven



All Locations

Store hours vary

Loyalty members can receive a $1 glazed donut

Locally

Duck Donuts



14926 North Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

821 East Bloomingdale Avenue, Brandon

Customers can receive one free cinnamon sugar donut.

Salty Donut



1602 W. Snow Ave, Tampa

Customers can get $5 off half a dozen or $10 off a dozen donuts

Hole in One Donut



39024 U.S. 19 North, Tarpon Springs

14406 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Customers can receive one free regular donut. No purchase necessary

Hale Life Bakery

