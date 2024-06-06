Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Donut Day deals in the Tampa Bay area on June 7th

National Donut Day is always held on the first Friday in June.
Colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Storyblocks
Image of a lot of colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Colorful sweeties donuts over blue table background.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 06, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year. That is because June 7th is National Donut Day.

The "holiday" is always celebrated on the first Friday in June.

A number of local and national donut retailers are offering free deals for customers in the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

Nationally

Dunkin'

  • All locations
  • Store hours vary
  • Customers can receive a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme

  • All locations
  • Store hours vary
  • Customers can receive any donut free. No purchase necessary.
  • Customers can also receive a $2 dozen of glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

7-Eleven

  • All Locations
  • Store hours vary
  • Loyalty members can receive a $1 glazed donut

Locally

Duck Donuts

  • 14926 North Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
  • 821 East Bloomingdale Avenue, Brandon
  • Customers can receive one free cinnamon sugar donut.

Salty Donut

  • 1602 W. Snow Ave, Tampa
  • Customers can get $5 off half a dozen or $10 off a dozen donuts

Hole in One Donut

  • 39024 U.S. 19 North, Tarpon Springs
  • 14406 N Florida Ave, Tampa
  • Customers can receive one free regular donut. No purchase necessary

Hale Life Bakery

  • 2425 South Dale Mabry Highway Suite B, Tampa
  • Guests can get $3 off a half dozen or $8 off a dozen
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.