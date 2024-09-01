Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Hardee crash after rider hits back of pick-up truck: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Hardee County wreck on Saturday after he crashed into the back of a pickup truck, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 40-year-old motorcyclist, of Arcadia, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17, south of Sterner Road, at about 8:34 a.m.
He was riding behind a pick-up truck being driven by a 53-year-old Zolfo Springs resident.

The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of the truck, the report stated.

The victim was ejected from the bike and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pick-up truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

