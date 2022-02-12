Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police said a motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on Court Street Friday night.
Westbound traffic between MLK and Myrtle Avenue shut down for the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
