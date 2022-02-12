Watch
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Clearwater

Posted at 9:54 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:54:17-05

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police said a motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on Court Street Friday night.

Westbound traffic between MLK and Myrtle Avenue shut down for the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

