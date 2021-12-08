More than 75 volunteers needed to help feed hungry kids in Tampa Bay area

More than 75 volunteers are needed to hand deliver special meals to hungry kids in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger’s Meals on Wheels 4 Kids is asking those who are 18 or older and have a reliable vehicle to help them deliver meals from one of their four sites located in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties on Monday, Dec. 13.

"Meals on Wheels 4 Kids is a home-delivery program that ensures kids with transportation issues are able to access nutritious meals. Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger estimates that more than 3,500 kids in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties are food insecure, meaning the household doesn’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life."

Each delivery route will take less than two hours between 9 a.m. and noon.

Anyone interested can register by Friday, Dec. 10 at https://networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.