Missing: Lesley Perez last seen in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police are asking for help finding Lesley Perez.
The 20-year-old went to walk the dog in the 2200 block of Vanderbilt Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen since. The one photo by the pool shows the clothing she is wearing. You can call 727-562-4242 if you have seen her.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She should have a cream-colored chihuahua with a blue leash. Call 727-562-4242 if you have seen her.
She is considered missing and endangered.
Have you seen Lesley Perez? The 19-year-old went to walk the dog in the 2200 block of Vanderbilt Drive earlier this evening and has not returned. The one photo by the pool shows the clothing she is wearing currently. Call 727-562-4242 if you have seen her. pic.twitter.com/4KUekyQ9UD
— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) February 6, 2022