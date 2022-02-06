Watch
Missing: Lesley Perez last seen in Clearwater

Clearwater police are asking for help finding Lesley Perez.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 13:44:22-05

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police are asking for help finding Lesley Perez.

The 20-year-old went to walk the dog in the 2200 block of Vanderbilt Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen since. The one photo by the pool shows the clothing she is wearing. You can call 727-562-4242 if you have seen her.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She should have a cream-colored chihuahua with a blue leash. Call 727-562-4242 if you have seen her.

She is considered missing and endangered.

