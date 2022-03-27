Missing: Jose Lara last seen in Crescent City

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla —A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Jose Lara, a white male, 1-year-old, three feet tall, 30 pounds, black hair, and black eyes. Last seen in the area of the 2900 Block of South Highway 17 in Crescent City, Florida, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, and blue shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0801 or 911.