MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old.

Vanlentina Lopez was last seen walking out of her home at around 6:40 a.m. in the 600 block of 60th Avenue Dr. west.

According to police, she gave no indication that there was anything wrong, or where she may be going. She has run away before but is known to come back on her own. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.