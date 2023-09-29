Minutes to Destroy: A year and counting to rebuild

MATLACHA, Fla. — On Matlacha, progress is slow but steady; new roads and seawalls are going through the island's heart. However, businesses that survived the storm surge remain gutted, awaiting restoration work that has eluded owners for the past year.

In the first days after Hurricane Ian landed, ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska was on the ground in Matlacha. On the six-month anniversary, we went back, and we've kept in contact with locals ever since, ensuring the stories of survival, loss, and an epic comeback were documented for future generations.

"We were devastated, especially my side of the road," Casey Streeter told Paluska.

We interviewed Streeter in front of his business, Island Seafood Market. During the storm, a massive sinkhole opened about a foot from the front entrance.

"This was about a 12-foot sinkhole right where we're at right now," Streeter said. "It was a pretty good metaphor for our entire life. We were just feet away from losing everything that we had. So not that we didn't take a hit, but you know, we had enough left to where we can rebuild, which is great."

Streeter lost his business, and his home in St. James City was also severely damaged. Streeter's story mirrors thousands of others who lost everything but will never give up on their community.

"My family is incredible. My wife is incredible. There are times that are stressful, but we're focused, driven, and know where we want to be. We know what it's going to take to get there. And we're going to do whatever it takes to get back," Streeter said. "This is a new chapter for this area. This is a new chapter for our business. And it's hard to go back to the way that it was before. So we're going to make it more resilient. We're going to try to protect ourselves with how we build the shop for future storms. And we're going to build it to be here for the long haul."

Streeter and his commercial fishing team have worked tirelessly to clean debris from the mangroves and waterway for the past year. In March, Paluska profiled their work.

"It's all God's plan, to be honest with you. And you do the best you can do when you're in situations you're put in. And, you know, we have strong faith," Streeter said. "One of the other hard parts would be my kids' lives being disrupted. This fish house is a building, but it's where we spend every day of our lives. And for my son and daughter, every day they've been alive has been spent here. And you know, the desire to bring that back for them is as strong as any desire to bring it back."

In August, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $6.9 Million through the Florida Disaster Fund to Support Hurricane Ian's Recovery Efforts. $2 million has been awarded for Lee County Working Waterfront repairs.

According to the news release, “Lee County’s historic working waterfront on Matlacha experienced severe damage following Hurricane Ian. This project will help ensure the fishing industry is maintained in the area while they continue to await approval of a Federal Fisheries Disaster Declaration.”