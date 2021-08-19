Watch
MetLife now paying $20 an hour minimum in the US

Company employs almost 2,000 in Tampa
Copyright Getty Images
<p>NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: The MetLife building is seen January 31, 2005 in New York City. MetLife Inc. announced today it would acquire Travelers Life and Annuity from Citigroup Inc. for $11.5 billion, making it the largest life insurance provider in North America. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 19, 2021
TAMPA, Fla — The insurance company MetLife announced Thursday, August 19 that its new U.S. minimum wage is $20 per hour.

Merrilee Matchett, the executive vice president said in a statement:

“We want to provide a highly competitive wage that will help us deliver the most remarkable customer experience in the business, We’re committed to Tampa and to paying a wage that provides security for all of our people who bring the voice and the face of MetLife to our customers and our community.”

The company says a comprehensive benefits package is offered for all full-time employees, including defined benefit pension and 401(k) plans as well as medical, dental, vision, life, and legal insurance.

MetLife employs around 1,783 people in the Tampa area, primarily at its operations center located at the Highwoods Campus on Crane Nest Drive.

