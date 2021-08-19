MetLife now paying $20 an hour minimum in the US

TAMPA, Fla — The insurance company MetLife announced Thursday, August 19 that its new U.S. minimum wage is $20 per hour.

Merrilee Matchett, the executive vice president said in a statement:

“We want to provide a highly competitive wage that will help us deliver the most remarkable customer experience in the business, We’re committed to Tampa and to paying a wage that provides security for all of our people who bring the voice and the face of MetLife to our customers and our community.”

The company says a comprehensive benefits package is offered for all full-time employees, including defined benefit pension and 401(k) plans as well as medical, dental, vision, life, and legal insurance.

MetLife employs around 1,783 people in the Tampa area, primarily at its operations center located at the Highwoods Campus on Crane Nest Drive.