Memorial Day weekend events in the Tampa Bay area | May 26-29

Posted at 2:27 PM, May 26, 2023
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — With plenty of events happening around the Tampa Bay area, there's no reason to stay at home this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 26

  • Don't Tell Comedy
    • Location: St. Petersburg
    • Info: Featuring a secret lineup of talent, this comedy show sets up in various locations, from "historic mansions to candy stores." All comedians remain unknown until they take the stage, so guests won't know who's coming next. Previous notable performers include Ali Wong and Michael Che.
    • Click here for tickets and more information.
  • Fourth Friday Tampa
    • Location: Tampa
    • Info: This event is a monthly arts and culture crawl through Downtown Tampa. Participating locations include the Henry B. Plant Museum, Sparkman Wharf and The Straz Center.
    • Click here for times and more information.
  • Busch Gardens Summer Nights
    • Location: Tampa
    • Info: Busch Gardens' Summer Nights event kicks off this Friday, offering extended park hours and themed party zones until Aug. 6. Catch a spectacular fireworks show every Friday and Saturday.
    • Purchase tickets and find more information here.
  • The Hit Factory R&B Karaoke
    • Location: St. Petersburg
    • Info: Head to The Factory in St. Pete for live entertainment, karaoke, and special guest performances. For those who love to shop, there will also be a variety of local vendors.
    • Click here for tickets and more information.

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28

  • Memorial Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
    • Location: Trinity
    • Info: Presented by Trinity College and the Town of Trinity, Florida, proceeds from this event will go towards the Honors Program at Trinity College.
    • Register and find more information here.
  • Cuban Sandwich Festival
    • Location: Tampa
    • Info: Featuring live music and plenty of food, contestants and chefs from all over the world compete for the chance to earn a spot at the World Food Championships.
    • Click here for more information.
  • Sunday Morning Market
    • Location: Tampa
    • Info: This market will feature over 70 local vendors, including plants, art and more. Live music starts at 11 a.m.
    • Click here for more information.

Monday, May 29

  • VFW Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
    • Location: Dunedin
    • Info: This parade will honor fallen service members and feature motorcycles, military vehicles and golf carts carrying the veterans to the VFW Zachary Shannon Post 2550.
    • More information and start times here.
  • Memorial Day Community Fest
    • Location: Seffner
    • Info: This event will feature free food, amusing games and carnival attractions as well as a variety of vendors and live music.
    • Find more information here.
  • Memorial Day Skate
