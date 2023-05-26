Memorial Day weekend events in the Tampa Bay area | May 26-29

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — With plenty of events happening around the Tampa Bay area, there's no reason to stay at home this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 26



Don't Tell Comedy

Location: St. Petersburg Info: Featuring a secret lineup of talent, this comedy show sets up in various locations, from "historic mansions to candy stores." All comedians remain unknown until they take the stage, so guests won't know who's coming next. Previous notable performers include Ali Wong and Michael Che. Click here for tickets and more information.

Fourth Friday Tampa

Location: Tampa Info: This event is a monthly arts and culture crawl through Downtown Tampa. Participating locations include the Henry B. Plant Museum, Sparkman Wharf and The Straz Center. Click here for times and more information.

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Location: Tampa Info: Busch Gardens' Summer Nights event kicks off this Friday, offering extended park hours and themed party zones until Aug. 6. Catch a spectacular fireworks show every Friday and Saturday. Purchase tickets and find more information here.



The Hit Factory R&B Karaoke

Location: St. Petersburg Info: Head to The Factory in St. Pete for live entertainment, karaoke, and special guest performances. For those who love to shop, there will also be a variety of local vendors. Click here for tickets and more information.



Saturday, May 27



Sunset Music Festival 2023

Location: Tampa Info: For fans of electronic dance music, Sunset Music Fest will be taking place from May 27-28 at Raymond James Stadium Click here to purchase tickets and see the lineup.

HarvestMoon Fun Farm's Sunflower Festival

Location: Brooksville Info: Cut your own flowers at HarvestMoon Fun Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where there will also be fun activities for guests to enjoy. For more information and rules, click here.

Food Truck and Market Festival

Location: Pinellas Park Info: Located outside of Unlimited Video Games, food trucks and vendors will be set up for guests to browse and enjoy. More information about the event is located here.



Sunday, May 28



Memorial Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Location: Trinity Info: Presented by Trinity College and the Town of Trinity, Florida, proceeds from this event will go towards the Honors Program at Trinity College. Register and find more information here.

Cuban Sandwich Festival

Location: Tampa Info: Featuring live music and plenty of food, contestants and chefs from all over the world compete for the chance to earn a spot at the World Food Championships. Click here for more information.

Sunday Morning Market

Location: Tampa Info: This market will feature over 70 local vendors, including plants, art and more. Live music starts at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.



Monday, May 29

