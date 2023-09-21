Marine biologists rescue over 100 manatees in 2023, giving a FL treasure a fighting chance

TAMPA, Fla. — Marine biologists are staying busy across the state of Florida as they race to save stranded manatees. FWC experts said 115 manatees have been rescued so far this year. That’s 9 more than 2022, with three months left in the year.

State leaders said we're seeing an increase in the number of manatees in distress, and they partially blame Hurricane Idalia, adding that higher tides allowed manatees to explore new areas. Once the water receded, some of the sea cows found themselves stuck in shallow waterways.

Yet, rescuers are on a mission to give a Florida treasure a fighting chance.

At Zoo Tampa, marine biologists are taking care of 20 manatees at their critical care center, including a three-month-old manatee calf who every 4 hours guzzles down a bottle of formula.

Rescuers found the baby manatee orphaned in Palm Harbor one day after Hurricane Idalia. She's been at Zoo Tampa ever since.

As cute as the sea potatoes are, they’re also very curious. Sometimes that’s to their detriment, according to biologists.

"They're very curious, and they do end up getting into trouble sometimes. There have been rescues over the years of manatees in spaces that are super unusual,” explained Molly Lippincott of Zoo Tampa.

Wednesday morning, Port Richey firefighters got the sight of a lifetime.

"It's incredibly unusual to find a manatee in a storm drain. I'm sure whoever found that animal was pretty confused,” Lippincott added with a slight laugh.

The male manatee got stuck inside a stormwater drainage pipe on US-19 near Grand Boulevard in Pasco County. First responders worked together to pull him up, load him into a truck, and bring him to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park.

Just one day earlier, on Tuesday, Clearwater Marine Aquarium leaders rushed out to Bird Island in Clearwater, where a female manatee found herself stranded on the sand. Rescuers determined the manatee was healthy and released her back into deeper waters.

Wildlife experts aren't sure how the two manatees in one week got stranded, but they blame Hurricane Idalia for some of the recent rescues, as rising tides brought the sea cows to unusual areas. Since they average 800-1,500 pounds, once manatees get stuck, they often need a little help.

"Usually, they're healthy animals. They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Lippincott elaborated.

Rescuers hope the two latest stranded manatees serve as a reminder to always be on the lookout for our beloved sea potatoes.

As the old saying goes...see something, say something.

FWC has a wildlife alert hotline you can call at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).