Many Tampa Bay agencies hosting collection sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

If you need to get rid of expired or unused prescriptions in your medicine cabinet you'll be able to this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be taking place on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Many Tampa Bay area police departments and sheriff's offices will be participating by hosting collection sites near you.

To find your nearest site, click here.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA's website.