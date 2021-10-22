Watch
Many Tampa Bay agencies hosting collection sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Sites will be open Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Bottles and boxes of surplus and expired medications that Kathy Burke of Gibsonia, were brought to the Allegheny County police station in North Park to be disposed of on Saturday, April 28, 2012, in Allison Park, Pa. This collection point is just one that is part of the the fourth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The goal is to help prevent abuse of their purpose, to keep the drugs away from children they weren't intended for and to dispose of them in a safe and controlled manner. Burke said she collected many of them from her mother's home after she passed away. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:13:23-04

If you need to get rid of expired or unused prescriptions in your medicine cabinet you'll be able to this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be taking place on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Many Tampa Bay area police departments and sheriff's offices will be participating by hosting collection sites near you.

To find your nearest site, click here.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA's website.

