Manatee County teacher arrested on child porn charges

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla- — A Manatee county substitute teacher was arrested and charged with 30 counts related to child porn on Friday, April 16.

Detectives say they arrested and charged John L. Wingate 25, for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Wingate was a substitute teacher with Manatee County for three months, according to the school district.

Wingate is charged with 30 counts of sexual performance by a child.

The School district released the following statement:

"John L. Wingate was a contract substitute employed by ESS. He has been working sporadically as a substitute since February, and his last assignment was at Haile Middle School. He was removed from the school on April 9th and he has been barred from working in our schools or having any contact with students. School district security officials are working with the Bradenton Police Department on this investigation."-