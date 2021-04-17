Manatee County substitute teacher arrested after allegedly hitting 12-year-old student

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla- — Bradenton police say they arrested a school teacher on simple battery charges Friday, April 16.

According to police, Robert Morse 66, a substitute teacher for the School District of Manatee County, hit a 12-year-old student as he was walking into the school.

Police were originally dispatched for an allegation of child abuse at Rogers Garden Elementary School. Police say Morse claimed he was being playful when he hit the student. Morse was arrested and charged with simple battery.

The schools district released the following statement:

"Regarding Mr. Morse, this incident occurred today and the Bradenton Police Department investigated today. He too is a contract substitute employed by ESS.He has been removed from working in our schools or having any contact with students until this matter is completely resolved.School district security officials are working with the Bradenton Police Department on this investigation."-Mike Barber