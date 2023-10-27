Manatee County couple turns home into spooky fun for trick-or-treaters

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Manatee County couple is turning their home into spooky fun for trick-or-treaters.

Donna and Chris Hamlin share a love of Halloween. The couple started decorating their Palmetto home in 2018.

"When I was just little, I lived up north, and we had basements, and my sister and I used to do all kinds of haunted houses, not necessarily for Halloween," said Donna.

"It just kind of evolved over the years to this, so next year will probably be even bigger," added Chris.

The couple turned the front yard of their home, located at 4824 Beacon Road, into a pumpkin patch. Their storage shed has been turned into a haunted house, followed by a maze outside.

"We do a little of buying stuff, the new things that are out, and a little bit of creating on our own," said Donna.

Last year, the couple saw 3,000 people come through the haunted house on Halloween.

"I've always loved Halloween. It's my holiday. Christmas time, we do nothing. You won't find a light on in the house," laughed Chris.

The fun is free to attend, but the couple is accepting donations to help with the cost of running the haunted house and maze. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to 2nd Chance Ranch and Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue in Parrish.

Hamlins Haunt opens on Friday, October 27, at 7:30 p.m. It is also open on Sunday, October 29, and on Halloween at 7:30 p.m.