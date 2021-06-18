Manatee Co. admin building closed after deadly COVID outbreak

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — The Manatee County Administrative Building was abruptly closed to the public Friday afternoon after a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in five staff members.

According to Manatee County officials, there were five cases of COVID-19 reported in staff members on one floor of the building. Of those five cases, four people were hospitalized. Two people died, one of which wasn't hospitalized.

Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator, said the infections happened in the IT department of the building and all of the cases were in younger workers. County officials immediately restored COVID-19 protocols in the building through next week including social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing, and temperature checks.

The first death from the COVID cases was on Monday and the county became aware of the death Tuesday, Dr. Hopes said. Manatee County Human Resources began gathering data and it was discovered Friday that a second COVID-19 death was reported in the IT department. The additional cases weren't discovered until Friday when all the data was collected, Dr. Hopes said.

"I think when you have a large number of people who are working closely together and who are not vaccinated; that can be a recipe for disaster," Hopes said.

Manatee County voted to repeal COVID-19 protocols recently, a move which Hopes said left him, "quite concerned."

"(It) should be a lesson to others out there. There is still a disease in the community, affecting younger people, and killing younger people," Hopes warned.