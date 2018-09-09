Man shot in leg after fight breaks out at Sarasota County church

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigated a fight and shots fired at a large party at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church Saturday night, officials said.

While sheriff's deputies were at the scene at 3773 Wilkinson Road in Sarasota, the unidentified victim went to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot to the leg, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said. He was treated and released.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

Sarasota County sheriff's detectives are investigation and wil release further details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at (941) 861-1201. You also can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com or texting TIP109 plus a message to CRIMES (274637).